Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. NetApp posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

