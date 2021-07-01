Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce $415.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $338.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of WTS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.69. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.