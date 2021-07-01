Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.25). Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 88.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

