Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.13. CalAmp posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,518. The company has a market cap of $446.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

