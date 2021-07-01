Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,724. The company has a market cap of $347.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

