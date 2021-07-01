Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Envista reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares in the company, valued at $21,330,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,480 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.