Zacks: Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth about $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in EXFO by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

