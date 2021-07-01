Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.73 Million

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report $304.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.25 million and the highest is $309.21 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

