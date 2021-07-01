Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 5,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

