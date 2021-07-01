Zacks: Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.21). The Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $7,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $665.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.