Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $937.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $916.90 million to $965.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $7.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $618.96. The stock had a trading volume of 658,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.69. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

