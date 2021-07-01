Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

ALPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,119. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.63. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

