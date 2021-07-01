Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 286,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

