Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,876. Compugen has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $545.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Compugen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Compugen by 22.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 26.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

