Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $41.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 340,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,441. The company has a market capitalization of $602.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

