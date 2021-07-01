Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.04. Korn Ferry reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 663.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.12. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $13,033,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

