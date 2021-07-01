Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post $11.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $52.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,231. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.