Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.76. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 18,139,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,292,473. The company has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.