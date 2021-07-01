Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

