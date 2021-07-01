Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

