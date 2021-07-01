Zacks: Brokerages Expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $129,735,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 477,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,326,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

