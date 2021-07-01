Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $696.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

