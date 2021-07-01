Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Hold

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.