Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Hold

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

OSBC opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.