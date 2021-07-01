Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03. Entegris has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

