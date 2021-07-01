Zacks Investment Research Lowers IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,571. IRadimed has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $29.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of 367.67 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,721. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 228,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

