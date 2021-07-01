Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications continues to benefit from Internet subscriber additions and shift of Internet users to higher-usage tiers. The company’s investments in 5G spectrum and partnerships with leading real estate companies to support 5G infrastructure deployment are catalysts. It continues to expand the Rogers 5G network (currently available in 173 cities and towns), which is a major long-term growth driver. Also, strong adoption of Rogers Infinite plans is likely to aid postpaid wireless user growth. Moreover, the launch of Ignite SmartStream is expected to aid cable growth. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, average revenue per user is expected to remain under pressure due to lower roaming revenues in the near term. Intense competition in the wireless industry does not bode well for the company.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $53.14 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

