Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to “Buy”

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

