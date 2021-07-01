Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Strong-Buy

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matador’s upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific U.S. shale plays. Also, the company's strong Eagle Ford presence can improve its cash flow situation. Notably, production volumes for 2021 are expected to rise from 2020 levels, which will boost the bottom line. Particularly, the price of WTI crude has improved significantly since last year's historic lows. The momentum is likely to continue since the coronavirus vaccine rollout will possibly help the economy recover strongly this year. Healthier oil price is likely to aid the company’s bottom-line. But, Matador’s free cash flows have been negative over the past few years, reflecting weakness in its operations. It raised the probability of more reliance on debt & equity capital for funding future growth projects.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

