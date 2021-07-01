Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to “Hold”

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.30 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $22.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

