Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

