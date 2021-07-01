Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0444

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Zap has a market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $50,579.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.23 or 0.00715546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.13 or 0.07942859 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

