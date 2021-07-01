Zebi Token Hits One Day Volume of $28,746.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $28,746.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00136367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00168753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,294.69 or 1.00077555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,026,085,433 coins and its circulating supply is 758,551,353 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

