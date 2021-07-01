ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 1-Day Volume Tops $105,727.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $223,805.63 and approximately $105,727.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006686 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000241 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001199 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 416.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

