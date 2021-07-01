Zelwin (ZLW) 1-Day Volume Hits $349,446.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Zelwin has a market cap of $511.68 million and $349,446.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00021012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.56 or 0.00716404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.52 or 0.07813301 BTC.

About Zelwin

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

