Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $161.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $880,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

