Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 299,285 shares.The stock last traded at $52.83 and had previously closed at $49.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,907,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,816,508. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

