zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €320.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €233.50 ($274.71).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €273.20 ($321.41) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 52 week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52 week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of €248.13.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

