ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $944,126.10 and $51,600.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00141630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00170901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.60 or 0.99994696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

