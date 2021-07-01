ZTE Co. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0626 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. ZTE has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
