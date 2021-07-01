ZTE Co. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0626 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. ZTE has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

