ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $977,990.15 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

