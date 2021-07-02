$0.04 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.08. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

