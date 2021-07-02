-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 13,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

