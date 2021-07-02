$0.44 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,072. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

