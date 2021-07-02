$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 65.88. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $80,252,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

