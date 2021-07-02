-$0.58 EPS Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.53). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 700,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $94,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

