-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.81). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

KPTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 42,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,266. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.