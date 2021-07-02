-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.79). Progenity posted earnings per share of ($6.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PROG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 47,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the first quarter valued at about $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the first quarter valued at about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Progenity by 8.0% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

