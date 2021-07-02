$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

TNET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 2,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,421. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,524 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $804,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

