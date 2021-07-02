$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.50. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,266. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

